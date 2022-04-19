Shooting suspect Tevain Lloyd, 28, in a photo posted to RCMP website.

Shooting suspect Tevain Lloyd, 28, in a photo posted to RCMP website.

Shooting

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for Surrey shooting suspect

Surrey RCMP looking for 28-year-old Tevain Lloyd, who is ‘commonly known as “Gucci”’

Surrey RCMP is looking for the suspect in a December 2021 shooting in Surrey and have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Tevain Lloyd, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn Tuesday (April 19).

On Dec. 30, 2021, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive in Whalley where a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Man injured in targeted Surrey shooting: RCMP, Dec. 30, 2021

At the time, Surrey RCMP said the shooting was between “parties known to one another, and appears to be targeted.”

Munn said the detachment’s general investigation unit identified a suspect and charges were approved last month.

Lloyd, according to police, is “commonly known as ‘Gucci.’” He is described as Black, six-foot-three, 335 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand that says “who God bless no man can curse.”

Police said that if anyone sees Lloyd, “call 911 immediately and do not approach him,” adding he is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Lloyd is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. teacher dealt 10-year ban for inappropriate communication with 4 students

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay recently swapped his 1928 Landau coupe (seen here) for a newer vehicle, a 1968 Pontiac Firebird. It will be one of many on display at the 8th annual Country Car Show, which will be held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Langley Advance Times file)
Country Car Show returns to Aldergrove

LUSA Technical Director Mark Parker (left), Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese and LUSA Executive Director Marcel Horn were at the April 13 announcement of a new pro soccer team coming to Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley United Soccer Association welcomes new pro soccer team

The suspect in the shoplifting of a pair of boots. (Langley RCMP)
Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Our View: Canada’s policy on climate change is two-headed