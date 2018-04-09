Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Langley RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect in a Murrayville incident where a homeowner was surprised by an armed man at his door.

RCMP said just before 10 a.m. on March 22 a homeowner answered the door in the 5100 block of 215 Street, thinking he would be greeting a utilities employee.

Instead, he was greeted by a lone male who produced a firearm.

RCMP said it is likely both the suspect and the victim were surprised to see each other. The suspect paused momentarily, then fled down the street.

The suspect is described as dark skinned, approximately 5’10” tall, wearing black clothing, a high visibility vest, a grey flannel hat with earflaps and he was carrying a black backpack.

RCMP are asking residents to call police if they recognize the individual by dialing 604-532-3200.