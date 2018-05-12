Police issue warning after suspicious man approaches 11-year-old girl

Vancouver police said the girl politely declined after man asked her if she needed ride, money

Vancouver police have issued a warning after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man in East Vancouver this week.

Police said in a news release the girl was approached by a strange man in a silver sedan just aftfer 4 p.m. Thursday, while along Windermere Street near Charles Street.

The man pulled up besider her in the car and tried to engage her in conversation, the police said, before asking if she needed a ride or money.

The girl did not know the man and quickly declined, police said, and the man drove off.

“This young girl did the right thing when she was approached by a stranger. She continued on her way and told an adult she trusted,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but until we confirm the man’s intentions, we are advising the public of this suspicious incident.”

Police describe the vehicle as a silver two-door sedan – likely a Chevy Cavalier or a Pontiac Sunfire.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s, with a thin build and a thick brown moustache. He was wearing glasses and a dark blue jacket with stripes down the sleeves.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers.

