Police laud bystander who helped overdosing man

The passerby ran to the New Westminster police station for help

New Westminster police are giving kudos to a bystander who rushed to get help when he saw a man overdosing at a waterfront park last week.

On Monday, police said the bystander had seen a man overdosing just after 4 a.m. on Thursday at Westminster Pier Park.

He ran to the police station, and officers were able to find the man and administer two doses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone before paramedics arrived.

“The quick thinking and immediate action by the passerby to come get help saved this man’s life,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“Thankfully, officers arrived in time to give the much needed dose of naloxone. Always seek help immediately if you suspect someone is overdosing.”

New West police authorized its officers to use naloxone last February.

