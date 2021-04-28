Some of the appliances recovered as a result of police work covering three jurisdictions; Delta, Langley and Abbotsford (DPD/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Police locate $440,000 in trucks and appliances stolen from Delta in Langley and Abbotsford

Delta Police officer just kept digging, inspector says

Police in Delta, Langley and Abbotsford have recovered $440,000 in stolen trucks and appliances.

Delta Police said they pieced together a recent theft of two trucks from one area of Delta, with the theft of two trailers from another area, then worked with other Metro Vancouver forces to successfully recover more than 150 stolen appliances

Police were called April 19 about the theft of two tractor trailer trucks from a business located in Tilbury. Together, the trucks were valued at $75,000.

Later the same day, a report about two stolen tractor trailer units came in. The trailers were taken from Annacis island.

Both trailers were full of appliances – which are in high demand these days, as the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain for such items. In total, about $280,000 (retail value) of appliances was stolen, in addition to the $85,000 value of the two trailers.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Woman assaulted in Abbotsford car jacking, suspect arrested after collisions in Langley

Delta Police Insp. Ciaran Feenan said the constable working on the theft of the trucks then began working on this new complaint, to determine if the files might be linked.

“She kept digging, following a trail of evidence, and then determined the trucks may have been driven to Langley,” Feenan said.

With the assistance of the Langley RCMP, both trucks and one trailer were located in Langley on April 20. The recovered trailer was still full of the appliances.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Stealing from charity: break in at Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Langley

“Our officer was pleased with this recovery, but kept working,” says Insp. Feenan.

“The evidence led her to Abbotsford – where she and the Abbotsford police gathered enough information to write a warrant for a property where it seemed an attempt had been made to hide a suspicious amount of large boxes.”

Delta and Abbotsford Police attended that property April 23, and were able to recover all the stolen appliances, in their original boxes – save one lone microwave.

“Thefts such as these don’t just impact large companies – they impact consumers and homeowners who are waiting on the delivery of these type of goods,” said Insp. Feenan.

“I’m very pleased our officers, working with their counterparts in Langley and Abbotsford, were able to recover nearly all the goods, more than 150 appliances in total.”

Most Read