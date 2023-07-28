A bird in Coquitlam is in the care of the BC SPCA after being harmed by three suspects at large on July 27, 2023. (RCMP handout photo)

A bird in Coquitlam is in the care of the BC SPCA after being harmed by three suspects at large on July 27, 2023. (RCMP handout photo)

Police look for 3 teens seen kicking ‘domesticated’ chicken in Coquitlam

The chicken was ‘quite friendly’ and believed to possibly be someone’s pet

Police are looking for three teenagers who were seen by witnesses kicking and striking a chicken in Coquitlam.

According to Mounties, the disturbing report happened on Thursday (July 27) at 9:15 p.m. in the area of Glen Drive and Johnson Street.

“Police were advised that three teenage-youth were huddled around a chicken, kicking and striking the animal,” a statement released Friday said.

The youth fled before police arrived.

The chicken was “quite friendly” and believed to possibly be someone’s pet, said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“It didn’t squawk or fuss, it just went along with us like it knew it was in the wrong place.”

Investigators are looking for three male suspects around 15 or 16 years old: two described as Middle Eastern and one as Caucasian. All three were wearing black T-shirts with jeans.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or details is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

The chicken is now in the care of the local BC SPCA. Anyone who recognizes the chicken or who its owner is can contact RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-19918.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning ignites new fire north of 2,000-hectare blaze near Chase
Next story
UPDATE: 18 more properties to evacuate immediate due to wildfire outside Kamloops

Just Posted

Wout Brouwer came pretty much eye to eye with this owl on the Houston Trail recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Watching over trail walkers

An illustration of the proposed Glover Mary Church project in downtown Fort Langley. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Three-storey development moves forward in Fort Langley

Langley City Mayor Nachan Pachal said a proposed $15 million borrowing by the municipality didn’t actually require consultation, but an alternative approval process was carried out in the interest of “being transparent and accountable to the public.” (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council approves $15M loan proposal

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Summertime events in Langley