An explosion and fire on Rossland Ave. last month has been deemed suspicious by investigators. Times file photo

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Investigators are calling the explosion and fire at a residence on Rossland Ave. last month “suspicious.”

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Darren Oelke of the Trail and Greater District Detachment said police executed a search warrant at the location on Friday.

He added the search saw numerous pieces of evidence seized.

“Investigators have deemed the explosion and fire to be suspicious in nature,” he said in the press release.

The fire and explosion occurred on May 25 at 459 Rossland Ave.

A 42-year-old male resident was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with significant injuries sustained in the fire. He was subsequently transported to intensive care in a Vancouver hospital, Oelke told the Times.

He could not provide any further update on the man’s condition.

A female resident was also home at the time but not injured.

The fire also resulted in the evacuation of several residences in the area.

Police are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

Just Posted

Langley pageant contender a self-proclaimed contradiction in terms

Alice Kim, 19, is one of 27 young women vying for the Miss BC 2018 crown.

Langley City brings 18th triathlon to local streets and pool

Tri-It action kicks off just before 8 a.m. at Al Anderson pool on Sunday.

VOTING: What kind of new business do Langleyites want downtown?

Public picks one of five proposed companies vying to win a $130,000 Start It Up Langley contest.

Royal Canadian circus returns to Abbotsford for eight shows

Performances June 7 to 10 under the big top at Tradex

Abbotsford man sentenced to 12 years for cocaine, fentanyl and guns

Corey Perkins was convicted on 10 charges from an initial 39 in the case

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open but heavy police presence near Victoria Drive

5 to start your day

Two teens identified as victims in Surrey, opioid crisis impacting B.C. pregnancy wards and more

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

Most Read