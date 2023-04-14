A 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2023. (Vancouver police handout)

Police look for suspect in hate crime against Arabic-speaking man in Vancouver

A white woman can be seen spitting on a group of men playing cards in surveillance video

Police continue are looking for a woman who is accused of spitting on a stranger in a west-side coffee shop in what investigators believe was a anti-Arabic hate crime.

According to police, a 38-year-old Vancouver man was playing cards and drinking coffee with a group of friends inside a cafe near West 4th Avenue and Alma Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 26.

After initially engaging in friendly conversation, the suspect asked the men what language they were speaking.

“When one of the men told her they were speaking Arabic, the woman allegedly made a racial comment, poured coffee on their table, and walked out,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“She returned later, walked up to the same group, and spat in the victim’s face.”

Investigators continue to probe the incident but have yet to identify the suspect. On Friday (April 14), police released images of the woman in hopes the public can help identify her.

“This kind of assault is humiliating and degrading,” Visintin said. “Every indication is that the victim was singled out because of his language and ethnicity.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information about the assault, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4021.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. safe supply advocates rally to mark 7 years of toxic drug crisis
Next story
Revolutionizing breast cancer surgery: B.C. hospital adopts innovative technology

Just Posted

The Bradner Flower Show is taking place April 14 to 16 at the Bradner Hall in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Power of the Flower on display at Bradner Hall in Abbotsford all weekend

(File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Looking for something do to in Langley?

The Easter bunny visited egg hunters on their colouring break at LAPS event on Saturday, April 8. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Animal Protection Society welcomes families for Easter egg hunt

Realtor Jodi Steeves and Aldergrove Food Bank assistant manager Tannis Percival accepting food donations from event attendees. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Realtor Jodi Steeves raises donations for Aldergrove Food Bank this Easter