Squamish River. (Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)

Police looking for man swept away in Squamish River

Man fell backwards into the river on Sunday

Police and search and rescue crews are looking for a man in his mid-20s was swept away by the Squamish River on Sunday afternoon.

According to Squamish RCMP, a group of friends were camping near the Ashlu Forest Service Road just north of Squamish when a man she was with fell backwards into the river.

Witnesses told police the man was swept away by the swift current.

Police, search and rescue, the police dog unit and a helicopter were all sent to the scene but have so far not been able to find the man.

The man is Kenyan, in his mid-20s and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and a black Adidas hoodie.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until his next-of-kin can be notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 604-892-6100, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Langley man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends
Next story
VIDEO: Public safety minister promises long term help for flooded Boundary region

Just Posted

Langley man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Ribbers cooking up major event for Langley

The four Langley Rotary Clubs are going to host a new RibFest in August.

Art show at rodeo raising money for children’s charities

Eighteen western Canadian artists join in this weekend’s Cloverdale festivities.

Early morning car crash in Langley neighbourhood

Vehicle ended up on its side, driver may have fled the scene

Acts unveiled for inaugural Fort Langley festival

Saturday marked the announcement of players in a new jazz and arts fest in the village on July 28.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: Public safety minister promises long term help for flooded Boundary region

Farnworth took a helicopter tour of the area Sunday.

Canada finishes fifth at world rugby stop in B.C.

The Canadian women move up to fourth place overall with one tournament to go at World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series

Police looking for man swept away in Squamish River

Man fell backwards into the river on Sunday

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

12-year-old Victoria Anthony sang ‘Perfect’ at Rogers Arena

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Most Read