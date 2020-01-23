(New Westminster Police)

Police looking for two men after guns stolen from New Westminster home

Guns were secured properly at the time of the theft, police said

Police are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a New Westminster home on Tuesday morning.

In Wednesday press release, police said they responded to reports of a break-in at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of Ewen Avenue and Wood Street.

A woman told police two masked men broke into her home and found a gun safe. One guarded her while another opened the gun safe and stole two long guns. The guns were secured at the time of the break-in.

Police said the two men left in an older model red Honda CR-V that was missing the front right hub cap.

“This appears to be a targeted and isolated event; however, we are looking for witnesses and anyone with video surveillance,” Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“If someone was driving in the area around the time and they have dash-camera footage, we would like to hear from them.”

The two firearms were securely and properly stored at the time of the break and enter.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.

