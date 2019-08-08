Pin identifies a Fleetwood boat dealership that is currently being investigated by the Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Google Maps)

Fleetwood

Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

RCMP investigating alleged fraudulent business practices at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine

RCMP say one person has been arrested and multiple boats have been seized in connection to an investigation into alleged fraud at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine.

Police say they’ve received “multiple complaints” about the business since June, and that officers have been investigating since.

A search warrant was executed by police on Thursday (Aug. 8), which is when several boats were seized by Surrey RCMP.

The investigation involves alleged fraudulent business practices by the boat dealership, located in the 16000-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey’s Fleetwood community.

“Officers believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and are urging them to contact police if they have allegedly been defrauded monies or property by the business,” notes a Surrey RCMP release.

The Economic Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who may have been a victim, and has not already contacted police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca quoting file# 2019-97189.


Surrey RCMP say one person has been arrested and multiple boats have been seized in connection to an investigation into alleged fraud at Fleetwood’s Breakwater Marine. (Image: Google Maps)

