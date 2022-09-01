Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police must take online threats and harassment against journalists seriously: Trudeau

PM says the threats have chilling effect on a free press and democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures.

Trudeau says the threats, particularly against women and racialized journalists, have a chilling effect on a free press and democracy.

Mendicino’s meeting with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police comes as a group representing journalists asks police to do more in the midst of what appears to be a targeted and co-ordinated campaign of threatening emails.

An open letter to Trudeau signed by dozens of media organizations urges police not to see individual complaints by journalists in a vacuum.

The letter, sent by the Canadian Association of Journalists, says treating each complaint separately means police may fail to make connections when threats use similar language, as is commonly found in missives from domestic extremist groups.

Trudeau says Mendicino will make clear that police forces must see the problem as a systemic issue.

RELATED: Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

RELATED: RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland during Alberta visit

Justin TrudeauMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook
Next story
Langley doctor loses appeal over negligent care

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley doctor loses appeal over negligent care

Carey Poitras is running for a seat on Langley Township council. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former political rivals announce run for Langley Township council together

Amanda Hailstone and Todd Reid of Base Invaders (below left) were among 14 teams who participated in the second annual Mangat Softball Memeorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Philip Jackman Park. It raised just more than $6,000 for the Aldergrove family. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
Teams play ball to beat cancer at Aldergrove tournament

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley just for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Langley Advance Times files)
Popular burger chain is literally in and out of Canada just for Langley’s car show