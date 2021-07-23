Police need help to solve 2016 Surrey murder

Homicide detectives are still trying to solve Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu’s murder, five years after the 28-year-old Surrey man was shot in the head while sitting in a car parked in a Whalley driveway.

Police believe Sandhu was an innocent victim. A friend of his was shot in the arm as both sat in the car in the 14300-block of 90A Avenue in Whalley on Saturday, July 23, 2016, at 10:20 p.m.

Neither had a criminal record.

“Investigators believe that this shooting is linked to the ongoing conflict within the Lower Mainland,” said Sergeant David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “However, preliminary evidence and information obtained suggests the victims may have not been the intended targets.”

“No one has been arrested on this matter yet,” Lee told the Now-Leader on Friday. “We do have people who are looking at, persons of interest who have information we seek and we are looking for opportunities to speak and meet with them. It is helpful if they self-identify and come forward. We encourage anyone with info to come forward.”

Sandhu’s mother, Kal Sandhu, said the pain caused by this senseless murder is ever-present. “There has not been a day where he has not been in our thoughts or tears,” she said.

Lee said police ask anyone with information, “even if you feel it is not important or think it may have already been provided,” to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“An innocent life has been robbed of a future,” Lee noted. “Michael will never get married or start a family. He was the eldest brother of three siblings, and a beloved son. Michael’s family has been robbed of all their milestones with him. His family remembers him with a dedication plaque in a local Surrey neighbourhood park.

“This anniversary reminds us that these shootings go well beyond the victim,” he said. “Families suffer and have to cope and heal. Our thoughts are with them as we continue to investigate.”



