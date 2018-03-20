A demonstrator at a work site of Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals. (The Canadian Press)

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Three police officers were hurt while making arrests Monday evening at demonstrations against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby.

One officer suffered a head injury after being kicked, another suffered a knee injury, and a third hurt a hand.

The four arrests between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. were in addition to 15 made earlier in the day.

At least 28 demonstrators were arrested at the site over the weekend after they zip-tied themselves to a gate.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order preventing protesters from being within five metres of two works sites at Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals.

READ MORE: Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

The injunction is indefinite, allowing the pipeline operator to continue work that was approved by the federal government to twin the existing pipeline.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats
Next story
Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Dash cam captures pickup truck illegally passing on highway shoulder in Langley

Aldergrove Blazers win in Aldergrove Arena’s final game

Aldergrove Bantam C2 Blazers won in the last ever ice hockey game in the old Aldergrove arena

Wire theft on the rise again in Langley City

As world price for copper rises, more incidents are being reported

A disappointing end to a succesful season for TWU volleyball

Past teams have used tough losses to fuel championship runs, says Spartans coach

Olympics spark rekindles Langley’s interest in curling

A series of open houses at the curling centre this week help introduce people to the sport.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Thunderbirds soar to semifinals

First time Fraser Valley squad has ever made BC Major Midget Hockey League final four

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Celebrate Easter with Aldergrove zoo critters

Greater Vancouver Zoo offers family fun this Easter weekend

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

Most Read