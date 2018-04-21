Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

New Westminster police are investigating the moments leading up to a fatal collision with a semi-truck that left a skateboarder dead Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near New Westminster’s Queensborough Bridge at about 1:30 p.m.

Images taken at the scene show a skateboard lying near a crosswalk and the semi-truck involved a few metres down surrounded by police tape.

New Westminster’s Sgt. Jeff Scott said officers are in the very early stages of the investigation into exactly what led to the collision, calling it a “fatal motor vehicle incident.”

That includes what direction the skateboarder – confirmed by pokice to be an adult – was travelling in and his proximity to the crosswalk.

The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

“At this point we are asking if anybody did witness this to give us a call at 525-5411,” Scott said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

(Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election
Next story
16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Just Posted

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood

No serious injuries reported in Friday night crash

Golden girl Bailey Herbert leads Olympians at Western Canadian championship meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club places fifth out of 71 teams during prestigious meet in Victoria

Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein’s fitness to stand trial will be subject to periodic review

LEPS, Langley Township mark Earth Month with eco-friendly events

Arbour Day, Clean-Up Day happening last two weekends in April

Stage 1 watering restrictions to kick in two weeks early

As of May 1, Metro Vancouver residents can only water lawns two days a week instead of three

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

Police probe cause after skateboarder dies in collision with semi-truck

New Westminster police say its not certain whether the skateboarder was in crosswalk or near it

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Most Read