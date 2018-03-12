Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Police are investigating after a man died after he was pulled from the Fraser River near Richmond on Saturday morning.

According to Richmond RCMP, police were called to the 7000 block of Dyke Road just before 8 a.m. and found a man in his early 70s in the water.

He was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Richmond General Hospital where he later died.

The man was Richmond resident and was not known to police.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that while the death is considered suspicious, it has not been deemed a homicide.

Anyone who drove, cycled or walked by the area on March 10 is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or by email at richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

