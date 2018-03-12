Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Police are investigating after a man died after he was pulled from the Fraser River near Richmond on Saturday morning.

According to Richmond RCMP, police were called to the 7000 block of Dyke Road just before 8 a.m. and found a man in his early 70s in the water.

He was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Richmond General Hospital where he later died.

The man was Richmond resident and was not known to police.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that while the death is considered suspicious, it has not been deemed a homicide.

Anyone who drove, cycled or walked by the area on March 10 is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or by email at richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police investigating

Giants wrap up U.S. road trip with another Americans setback

For the second time this weekend, the Langley hockey players took on Tri-City and lost 4-3.

LETTER: Leave the road construction to the experts

One letter writer to another, Roland Seguin takes Scott Thompson to task for his road building idea.

LETTER: Bring a professional soccer league team to Langley

Langley already has high calibre sports teams such as the Giants and Stealth, why not a soccer team?

Giants stun Spokane Chiefs with 6-5 shootout victory

The Langley-based hockey team is back in Kennewick today hoping for another win against Americans.

VIDEO: Finishing touches go on Langley’s new cat care centre

Aldergrove’s new feline intake and isolation facility should open by the end of March.

5 to start your day

A body pulled from the Fraser River, the South Surrey overpass re-opens and more

Police probe ‘suspicious’ death after elderly man pulled from Fraser River

Richmond RCMP say the man was not known to police

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Most Read