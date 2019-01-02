Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

When a driver refused to pull over for a Langley RCMP officer early on New Year’s Day, he touched off a pursuit that involved multiple police units, a helicopter and the use of a spike belt to bring the car chase to a halt.

According to the police report of the incident, it all began around 1 a.m. when an Acura sedan passed an RCMP cruiser on the right at a high rate of speed in the area of 208 Street and Grant.

When the driver refused to pull over, the Air One police helicopter was called in.

The chase ended near 195 Street and 72 Avenue when a spike belt was deployed to flatten the fleeing vehicle’s tires.

A 40-year old man is facing charges in connection with the pursuit.

Langley RCMP said he was wanted in Abbotsford on an outstanding warrant.

