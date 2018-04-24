Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last summer

Police have released a criminal profile of the unknown person believed to have murdered a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby’s Central Park last July.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, criminal profilers believe that the suspect may have lived near Central Park on July 18, the date of Marrisa’s death.

Flowers, toys and notes to the family at a summertime memorial for Marrisa Shen. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

They believe the suspect may have moved away from the area unexpectedly, may now “uncharacteristically” avoid the Central Park area, have withdrawn from work and social activities, work and scheduled appointments.

Investigators say the suspect may be exhibiting suicidal actions and thoughts, increased or decreased their drug and alcohol use and showed particular interest in the media coverage of Marrisa’s death.

The young girl was first reported missing by her family on the evening of July 18. Her body was found in the southeast side of Burnaby’s Central Park at about 1:10 a.m. on July 19.

In January, police launched a website to help compile the information they had so far and to continue to implore the public for tips.

Hundreds of tips have been received so far but no suspect has been identified.

The website details video of the last time Marrisa was a seen alive, a timeline – including a map – and new footage detailing Marrisa’s last known whereabouts.

