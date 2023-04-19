Police release footage of suspect in most recent Surrey transit stabbing

Suspect stabbed a fellow SkyTrain passenger in the abdomen following a verbal interaction

Police have released video footage of a man who they believe stabbed a fellow SkyTrain passenger in the stomach in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 15).

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the suspect boarded a SkyTrain headed from Gateway to Surrey Central station just before 1 a.m. and got into a verbal interaction with another man onboard. The suspect then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed it into the fellow passenger’s abdomen.

A witness and the passenger’s girlfriend were able to get him off the train and call 911, but by the time police arrived the suspect was gone. The injured man, a 24-year-old Surrey resident, was rushed to hospital in serious condition and has since been released.

Now police say security footage they obtained from the Stadium SkyTrain Station where the suspect was earlier in the day has provided them with a description of him. He’s believed to be a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with a light brown beard. On the night of the stabbing, he was wearing a black jacket, a grey hoodie with the words “Trust No One” on the hood, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying who the suspect may be. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8302.

Saturday night’s stabbing was the third stabbing on Surrey transit in as many weeks.

READ ALSO: 3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

Police have released video footage of the man they believe was behind a stabbing on a Surrey-area SkyTrain on April 15. (Image courtesy of Metro Vancouver Transit Police).

Police have released video footage of the man they believe was behind a stabbing on a Surrey-area SkyTrain on April 15. (Image courtesy of Metro Vancouver Transit Police).

