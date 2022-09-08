The Vancouver Police Department is searching for three people it believes played a part in starting a fire that burned down a church and convenience store on the Downtown Eastside on July 6. (Photos courtesy of VPD)

The Vancouver Police Department is searching for three people it believes played a part in starting a fire that burned down a church and convenience store on the Downtown Eastside on July 6. (Photos courtesy of VPD)

Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

July 6 fire destroyed Street Church and a convenience store, displaced SRO residents

The Vancouver Police Department has released video footage of three people it believes were involved in starting a fire that gutted a business and community church in July.

Street Church and the next door convenience store at 169 and 177 East Hastings Street were destroyed on the evening of July 6 when a fire tore through them. Dozens of residents from a nearby SRO were also temporarily displaced.

Police say in the months since they’ve been able to secure security footage of the area leading up to the fire, which appears to show three people intentionally starting the blaze in an alcove behind Street Church.

“We believe each suspect was present when the fire was set, had knowledge of the arson, and had time to either put out the fire or call for help,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. “Their failure to do so put dozens of people in danger, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes them to come forward.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2541, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

READ ALSO: Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArsonfireVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth’s and Prince Philip’s historic visit to Hope by rail
Next story
B.C.’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General defends justice system amid criticism

Just Posted

Prince Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth waved from their train car in Fort Langley in 1951 on a cross-country royal tour. (Langley Centennial Museum Collection/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crowds of thousands gathered to meet Queen Elizabeth in Fort Langley in 1971

Froday’s game will be the fourth Mann Cup appearance for Langley Thunder player Curtis Dickinson, who was on the Peterborough team in 2015 and 2017, winning the Cup in the latter try. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre)
On Friday, the Langley Thunder will begin their quest for the Mann Cup. Here’s how they got there.

Blair Howatt, in his studio, worked on another car sketch. He’s turned his love of cars into Cruise-In art. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to The Star)
Cruise-In posters a labour of love for car fanatic

Retired Langley School District Foundation founder Susan Cairns was among 130 golfers who took part in the first foundation fundraiser tournament since the pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Newlands Golf and Country Club, raising $72,000. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley School District Foundation golf tournament raises $72,000

Pop-up banner image