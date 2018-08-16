Heavy police presence at a residence in the Albion area. (Contributed)

Police responding to ‘unfolding’ incident in Maple Ridge suburb

Helicopter, dog team, guns drawn and 16 police vehicles at Maple Ridge property

There has been a large RCMP presence including at least one helicopter in the Albion area of Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon, in response to what police are calling “an unfolding police event.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said only that police are responding to a call for service.

According to members of the Facebook group Albion Neighbours, a helicopter was circling a residence in the area of 103 A Avenue, near Slatford Street. Another wrote there were as many as a dozen police vehicles. There was also a police dog team on site.

An area resident reported that officers had guns drawn, were carrying long guns, and witnessed people in handcuffs being taken from the house.

A neighbour who lives near a residence at the south end of Slatford Street said he saw as many as 16 police vehicles at the property at approximately 2:30 p.m. They were parked up on the lawn, and police had a spike belt deployed in the long driveway to the house.

The SPCA also attended the scene.

Neighbours said there have been recent police visits to the property.

The property has been barricaded with police tape.

More details to follow.

Previous story
Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires
Next story
Pond hockey banned in public parks under updated Township bylaw

Just Posted

Pond hockey banned in public parks under updated Township bylaw

Public spaces bylaw imposes new restrictions on smoking, possession of drug paraphernalia, geocaching and more

Election 2018: Kim Richter withdraws from mayor’s race, runs for council instead

In a Facebook post, Richter announced she will seek another term on Township council

Langley trampoline gymnast off to Peru for world qualifiers

The gymnastics club is holding an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, with free drop-in sessions.

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer and brother lead Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

The fire, suspected to be caused by a vehicle with a flat tire, not threatening any structures

Police responding to ‘unfolding’ incident in Maple Ridge suburb

Helicopter, dog team, guns drawn and 16 police vehicles at Maple Ridge property

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

1954-built trolleybus hits Vancouver roads for 70th anniversary

TransLink to offer free rides on a retrofitted electric trolley bus to commemorate anniversary

Most Read