An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police incident closes commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Tweets ask travellers not to come to the airport, no further information at this time

Police are responding to a call for service at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport at this time.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Ukraine refugees, now in B.C., bear witness to ordeal of war
Next story
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago

Just Posted

Last year’s free giveaway of tree seedlings by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta and Langley Environmental Partners Society saw all 500 plants gone in 15 minutes. (file)
On Sunday, June 4, the annual free tree seedlings giveaway will return to Langley

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at the 25th anniversary of Model A Sunday car show at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Sunday, June 5, the event will return, for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Langley Advance Times file)
Model A Sunday returns to Fort Langley

Bruce Thomson spotted this “hungry and quite friendly” Western Tanager flitting around in Brookswood last week – the first time he’s seen one in the 20 years of living there. “Exchanged pleasantries and took his portrait while he dined on suet and meal worms…” Thomson shared. EDITOR'S NOTE: BC SPCA has asked people to remove birdfeeders right now due to the potential spread of the avian flu. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird lover shares photo of unexpected visitor

MLA Megan Dykeman announced funding of more than $100,000 for Langley’s live music sector. (Langley Advance Times files)
Five Langley music groups share chunk of provincial funding