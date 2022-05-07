Police say man seen in video punching, kneeing teen on Surrey bus has been arrested

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they have identified and arrested the suspect who was seen repeatedly hitting a teen on a bus in Surrey on April 1, 2022. (Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Transit police say the suspect seen in surveillance video repeatedly hitting a young girl on a bus in Surrey has been identified and arrested.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released video Thursday (May 5) of the suspect, who was on board a TransLink bus on April 1, and in the video he could be seen punching and kneeing a 17-year-old girl.

In the two days since releasing the footage, transit police say all of the tips received from the public “led to a quick arrest by investigators.”

The suspect in the unprovoked assault of a 17-year-old girl on board a @TransLink bus has been identified and arrested. @TransitPolice appreciate all of the tips received by the public, which led to a quick arrest by investigators. #community #teamwork #thepowerofsocialmedia pic.twitter.com/uQz39QX7d6 — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) May 7, 2022

It was just before 2 p.m. on April 1 that the 17-year-old victim boarded the 335 bus headed to Newton Exchange where she sat in the back of the bus, according to a release from Const. Amanda Steed.

Police say at “an unknown point in the journey,” a man boarded the same bus and “began acting erratically while heading to the back of the bus, where he sat near the teen.”

“The suspect continued to act more and more agitated, eventually standing up and blocking the teen into her seat,” the release notes. “Then, without any provocation, he allegedly punched her in the head several times, causing her glasses to fly off her face.

“Despite the teen’s attempts to defend herself, when she bent over to pick up her glasses the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head.”

The victim, according to police, didn’t have any “serious physical injuries during the alleged assault” and she reported it to police when she got home.



