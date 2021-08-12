Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town. A helicopter, which landed in a parking lot, is seen in Tisdale, Sask., in a July 31, 2021, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Police say nothing cool about picking up your Dairy Queen takeout by chopper

Saskatchewan man charged after landing helicopter at ice cream shop in small town

Mounties say a man is in hot water for landing a helicopter to pick up a cool treat in a Saskatchewan town.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they received a complaint on July 31 that a helicopter had landed in a high-traffic parking lot in Tisdale, which is about 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

They said the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area that includes schools and an aquatic centre.

An investigation determined the landing was not an emergency.

Police said a passenger left the helicopter and went into a nearby Dairy Queen restaurant to buy an ice cream cake.

Officers said the pilot, who is a 34-year-old man from Leroy, Sask., had a licence to fly the helicopter but landed in an illegal spot.

The man, who has not been named, was charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft and is to appear in court next month.

Kiara Broeckel, who works at the Dairy Queen, said store employees didn’t know the customer had arrived by helicopter until the RCMP news release.

Since then, she said town residents have visited to ask if there is going to be another fly by and if the ice cream cakes are really worth a helicopter trip.

“Apparently they are,” said Broeckel. “I wouldn’t think you would take a helicopter to go get ice cream, but I guess some people do.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

Crime

Previous story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province
Next story
Third heat wave to hit Langley and southern B.C. this week

Just Posted

Langley volleyball champion Brie King has always had a musical side, and now she has released an album of original songs, published on all music streaming platforms Friday Aug. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley volleyball champion releases album of original music

Another heat wave in the Lower Mainland is expected this week. (File photo)
Third heat wave to hit Langley and southern B.C. this week

Langley Rivermen will be hosting a summer ID (talent identification) camp at George Preston rink on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Fans invited to watch future hockey stars audition at Langley Rivermen camp this weekend

Sonya from Aldergrove Financial and Patsy of the Aldergrove Community Garden committee proudly show off their lettuce harvested for the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove community gardeners grow veggies for food bank