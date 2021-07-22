David Robert Greatix, 62, was last seen early June 30, 2021. Photo RCMP

Police search for another man, missing from Manning Park, with link to deceased hiker Jordan Naterer

Police believe David Robert Greatix may have been researching Naterer’s story

RCMP are looking for a Penticton man who may be in Manning Park and has a link to Jordan Naterer.

Naterer’s remains were found Wednesday, July 7, 2021, near a creek bed close to the bottom of Frosty Mountain. The 25-year-old Vancouver hiker went missing on October 10, 2020. His disappearance sparked an exhaustive, and highly publicized, nine-month search conducted by police, search and rescue, and family.

Related: Human remains found in Manning Park believed to belong to man missing since October 2020

David Robert Greatix, 62, was last seen early June 30, 2021.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, there is evidence to suggest “(Greatix) may have been researching the Naterer missing.”

Related: Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

Staff at Manning Park reported Greatix’s vehicle, July 15, at the Manning Park Lodge.

“The vehicle had been reported to have been parked there for some time,” according to an RCMP release.

Police “are concerned” for the man’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations

Just Posted

Einstein has been with LAPS for more than one year and is looking for his fur-ever home. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Winner chosen for record-breaking LAPS Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Thunder's Trevayne Hunter is closely watched by a Port Coquitlam Saints defender during BCJALL action at Langley Events Centre earlier this month. Hunter had a hand in all five of his team's goals in a 8-5 loss on July 21 in Coquitlam to the host Adanacs. (Damon James Langley Events Centre file photo)
Adanacs defeat Thunder at Poirier Sports Complex

Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove child tackles trash armed with shopping bags and barbecue tongs

Giants head coach Michael Dyck and Giants athletic therapist Mike Burnstein have been named to Canada’s national junior hockey team. (Jamison Derksen/Giants)
Giants coach, athletic therapist named to Canada’s Junior national team