Police search for girl, 9, allegedly taken by mother

Amaya Araki-Williams hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning

Richmond RCMP are searching for a nine-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Amaya Araki-McWilliams was allegedly taken without permission by her mother, Natalie Araki.

The girl had been staying with her father, who has sole custody, at Richmond hotel.

Amaya is described as being of mixed Asian-Caucasian heritage, four-foot-six to four-foot-ten inches in height and having black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Canada’ on it and dark shorts.

Natalie is described as being 35 years old, of mixed Asian-Caucasian heritage, five-foot-two inches, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black baseball cap.

Amaya and her mother are both believed to still be in the Lower Mainland, likely in Vancouver or New Westminster.

Mountie are in contact with the family and friends of both Amaya and Natalie.

“Since her disappearance we have followed up on several leads and avenues of investigation,” said Cpl. Adriana Peralta.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, Araki-McWilliams has not been located.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call their local police or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

