Police searching for missing Surrey man last seen in Langley

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last reported seen in Brookswood on Monday afternoon.

Robert Mascardo, 42, was reported missing after failing to return home.

He left his home in the 15600-block of Aster Road around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

A friend and past caregiver said he was last spotted in Brookswood later that same afternoon, around 4:15 p.m.

“He is very familiar with transit,” shared the woman, wishing to remain anonymous, “which means he could be anywhere in the Lower Mainland. We just want him back home, safe and sound. Somebody has to have seen him.”

Mascardo is non-verbal and walks with a unique bouncing gait, police said.

He is described as a 42-year-old Filipino man, 5 ft. 7 in. and 119 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue horizontal-striped shirt, black pants and a black mask. He may also be wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

