Police seek help to identify suspect in domestic assault

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a domestic assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 26.

Const. Ian MacDonald said an employee of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way contacted police at 9:35 p.m. that day to report a possible assault taking place outside.

APD patrol division officers arrived on scene but were informed that the man and woman involved in the incident had left the area, walking away in separate directions.

MacDonald said security video reviewed by police showed the man and woman arguing outside the front doors and then the man striking the woman in the head with his hand.

Officers searched the area but did not locate either of them. MacDonald said no other calls related to this incident were received.

He said police would now like to identify the suspect, as well as speak to the victim.

In addition, there were several customers in and around the restaurant at the time of the incident who are asked to come forward if they witnessed the argument or assault.

The suspect is described as a stocky, Caucasian male with short hair and a dark goatee. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with “Headrush” printed on the front, writing down the sleeves and a circular logo on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.