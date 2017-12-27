Marie Stuart of Abbotsford has been missing since Dec. 27, 2016. Police are now appealing for more information that can help locate her.

Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart, five months’ pregnant at the time, was last seen on Dec. 27, 2016

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is appealing for more information into the disappearance of Marie Stuart, who went missing one year ago today.

Stuart, 38, who was five months’ pregnant at the time, was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2016.

She had been playing the smartphone game Pokemon Go with her husband, Leslie Schellenberg, when they missed their regular bus to head back home.

They took a different bus, which arrived in front of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre – not far from their home – but went in separate directions when they got off the bus.

Schellenberg was unable to find Stuart and, when she didn’t return to their residence, he called police.

At the time, police said they corroborated Schellenberg’s story, including reviewing security video that showed him and his wife going in separate directions after leaving the bus.

APD Const. Ian MacDonald said that in the year since Stuart’s disappearance, there have been numerous searches of the Mill Lake Park area, both on land and in water.

“There have been a limited number of actual potential sightings, with a far larger number of speculative theories offered,” he said.

MacDonald said major crime unit detectives have investigated all tips, but none have resulted in answers about Stuart’s disappearance.

He said her family and friends continue to “worry incredibly” about her and “maintain hope that she can be found.”

Stuart is 5’ 2” with black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and black jacket.

Anyone with information about Stuart is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, email apdtips@abbypd.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Marie Stuart and husband Leslie Schellenberg are shown here at Mill Lake in Abbotsford on their wedding day.

