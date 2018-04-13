Police seek information on fatal 2017 crash in Abbotsford

Police say first responders saw on-lookers recording video at scene of deadly crash

Abbotsford Police are renewing a call for information about a fatal crash last September.

On Sept. 15, a 33-year-old man was killed the Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving south on Whatcom Road collided head-on with a Dodge Charger being driven the opposite direction. The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Police issued another plea for information this week. They say first responders recalled seeing bystanders recording the collision site. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have knowledge or video pertaining to it, is asked to call police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers
Next story
Langley cat centre opens just in time for kitten season

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grade 7 pals bring autism awareness to forefront

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

First-of-its-kind cat shelter opens in Langley-Aldergrove

“ISOasis” Cat Intake and Isolation Facility has been major undertaking for the non-profit organization

Driver charged in 2016 crash that killed teen girl misses court date again

Lidia Ramos, 15, of Langley died in collision on Burma Road in Mission

Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

VIDEO: Trio returns to ‘jazz it up’ at Langley music school

Local jazz alumnus plays concert at Langley Community Music School.

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

VIDEO: Vacant home destroyed in early morning fire

Fire reported just after 4 a.m. in house near Abbotsford Senior Secondary School

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

UPDATE/VIDEO: Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway

RCMP looking for witnesses, including dash-cam footage.

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Police seek information on fatal 2017 crash in Abbotsford

Police say first responders saw on-lookers recording video at scene of deadly crash

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge Mounties investigate fatal crash, Surrey boy battling cancer needs blood donors and more

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Most Read