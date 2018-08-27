Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a suspect, left, in connection with credit and debit card skimmers placed on the Canada Line. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Police seek suspect in SkyTrain credit, debit card skimmers

Skimmers were found on the Canada Line in July

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have identified a suspect after credit and debit card skimmers were found on the Canada Line earlier this summer.

After reviewing security camera footage, transit police said Monday they are looking for a thin, 30- to 40-year-old white man, who is six-feet-one to six-feet-two inches tall.

He has medium brown hair that is longer on the top and shaved at the sides, was clean shaven and was wearing slim-fitting pants, pointed dress shoes, and a navy blazer, and was carrying a man’s courier bag.

An analysis of the skimmers found they were made up of two parts: the camera, which films people entering their PINs, and the card reader, which collects data.

These readers were equipped with Bluetooth within a range of 10 metres and had a physical memory card that would need to be collected to get the stolen data and video.

Police said they had yet to receive any complaints about compromised credit or debit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 604-516-7419 or text 87-77-77, citing file number 2018-12355.

