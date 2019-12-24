A still photo captured from surveillance video shows the suspect in two armed robberies Monday night in Abbotsford.

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

Abbotsford Police believe that two armed robberies that occurred within an hour of each other on Monday night were committed by the same man.

The first robbery took place at 9:52 p.m. at a liquor store in the 32100 block of Marshall Road in Abbotsford, where a man showed a handgun, demanded and obtained cash, and ran away,.

The second robbery was at 10:25 pm at a gas station in the 29600 block of Fraser Highway. Police say a man entered the store, showed a handgun, obtained cash and cigarettes, and then ran away.

No one was hurt during the robberies.

The suspect is described as Caucasian or with light-brown skin, 5’ 7” to 5’ 9” and with a medium build.

Police say there were several people in the area when the robberies occurred, and detectives would like to speak with anyone who might have seen any suspicious people or activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or Solvecrime.ca.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced for 9 robberies praised by judge for efforts to change life

ALSO READ: Man now faces five charges in relation to 3 robberies at Abbotsford pizza restaurant


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Restaurant and bar sales dropping in British Columbia
Next story
Aldergrove’s Christmas ‘angels’ surprise 11 families with carloads of gifts

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Christmas ‘angels’ surprise 11 families with carloads of gifts

Mom Brenda Nelson and daughter Chrystie pour out their love, in memory of their sons

LETTER: Willowbrook Santa the real deal

Letter writer is convinced mall Santa is the real one - at least Tanya McLachlan’s family thinks so

VIDEO: Holiday train generosity ‘mind blowing’ for Langley country music star

Walnut Grove’s own Dallas Smith came off CP Holiday Train with new appreciation for Canadian kindness

VIDEO: Horsepower generating aid for Langley equine therapy

Valley Therapeutic and Hope After Stroke receive infusion of dollars

VIDEO: Annual Langley Meadows holiday party welcomed hundreds for hot chocolate on Sunday

Firehall No. 4 supplied a Santa and fire trucks to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Burnaby RCMP appeal for help after hit-and-run leaves boy, 13, with serious injuries

RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

Man found dead in South Surrey home, IHIT investigating

‘No ongoing threat to the public,’ police say

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Most Read