Police seek witnesses to fatal weekend crash on Highway 7 near Hope

B.C. Highway Patrol Chilliwack is looking for witnesses to a fatal collision on Highway7 near Hope over the weekend.

Saturday morning at approximately 11:04 a.m., Highway Patrol and Emergency Services were on the scene of a fatal collision at Chawathil Road and Highway 7 in Hope. Police say an eastbound vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle when it collided into a westbound motorcycle, which threw the rider. The first motorcycle collided with a second westbound motorcycle, throwing the rider; both motorcycles came to rest in a ditch.

The rider of the first motorcycle was killed in the collision and the second rider was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a woman in her 20s from Port Coquitlam, was not injured and remained on the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation; however, impairment has been ruled out as a contributing factor. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police, including those with dashcam video and especially anyone who left the scene before emergency personnel arrived, should contact B.C. Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2021-41693.

“Your information, even if it seems insignificant, may aid police with their investigation,” Highway Patrol said in a statement.

