Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

A man was arrested after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow-pants in a Princeton grocery store parking lot Sunday.

According to police, two men pushing grocery carts away from the Save-on-Food parking lot were stopped by RCMP.

One of the carts contained a woman.

Officers discovered one of the males was wanted in Kelowna on a warrant for theft, and a search revealed the stashed booze.

Police suspect the alcohol had just been purloined from a nearby B.C. Liquor Store.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant, and held in custody.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.