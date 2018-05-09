One man died after shots were fired during an arrest attempt at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal on Tuesday morning. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

The RCMP have confirmed the police investigation that led to a fatal shooting in Nanaimo on Tuesday started with a carjacking in Penticton.

“I can confirm that ‎the carjacking incident took place Monday night, May 7, in Penticton and the driver in that incident sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Lower Mainland RCMP spokeswoman, in an e-mail. “That incident remains under active investigation, but we are not in a position to release additional details at this time. We are also mindful that this original incident is connected to the Nanaimo matter.”

The shooting happened as Nanaimo RCMP were attempting to arrest a suspect disembarking a B.C. Ferries vessel at the Departure Bay ferry terminal. Police had indicated that the arrest attempt was related to a “violent carjacking,” but had not initially disclosed where that incident took place.

One man died after shots were fired at about 10:15 a.m. Nanaimo RCMP and Island District Emergency Response Team members were involved in the takedown attempt. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has taken over the case.


