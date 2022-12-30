Emergency Response Team vehicles, including a Tactical Armoured Vehicle, surround 1075 Cactus Rd. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Emergency Response Team vehicles, including a Tactical Armoured Vehicle, surround 1075 Cactus Rd. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

People from two homes on the 1000 Block of Cactus Road were arrested

After a 10-hour police standoff in a Kelowna neighbourhood, a search warrant was secured and the specialized Emergency Response Team (ERT) was able to enter the home and arrest the final person, who had held out all day.

The police incident began when a Kelowna RCMP Officer noticed a white Ford Escape parked on Cactus Road that matched the description of a vehicle that was previously deemed suspicious.

Two people drove the Ford Escape to a gas station, without realizing that they were being followed by police. Once stopped at the pumps, the mountie attempted to approach the vehicle.

The vehicle then sped off down a busy road while swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. Police did not pursue due to public safety.

Another officer in the area found firearms and ammunition on the side of the road, and it is believed that it was thrown out of the window of the Ford during their attempt to flee police.

The vehicle returned to Cactus Road, and the occupants escaped into the house at 1075 Cactus Road in Rutland, an address that is familiar to the RCMP.

Neighbours spoke to Capital News during the standoff and said that police are often seen at the residence. One person who lives in the area said that he has seen people around the house with guns and has called the police on more than one occasion.

READ MORE: Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night

After running a background check, police realized that the occupants of the house had a history with law enforcement, and were potentially dangerous. The police dog service and the ERT were deployed to surround the house at approximately 10 a.m.

Other residents of the area were asked to shelter in place and if they had to leave, they were not permitted to return until the incident ended.

While waiting for a warrant to search the home, ERT members used a megaphone throughout the day to communicate with the occupants of the house and encourage them to leave. They also deployed flash-bang grenades. Officers with sniper rifles were stationed around the house with guns pointed at the basement.

Della-Paolera said that throughout the day, all but one person exited the home.

The ERT’s application for a search warrant, which allows them to enter the home, was approved at approximately 8 p.m.

The final suspect was arrested at approximately 8:30 p.m.

In total seven people were arrested from the house.

During the standoff, a man who lives two doors down was upset that police were around his house, said Della-Paolera.

He proceeded to threaten the police. A background search was done on the man and police realized that he had warrants out for his arrest. The man was taken into custody.

“It was an interesting day,” said Della-Paolera.

Della-Paolera said that the ERT is an amazing asset and their skills and ability to work alongside the RCMP are appreciated.

Both police incidents are still being investigated.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownagunsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kitten dies, another facing leg amputation after cats left in taped boxes in B.C.’s bitter cold

Just Posted

Cst. Dennis Bell was delighted. An overflow crowd of 240 people packed the banquet hall at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch on Saturday, May 28, for a fundraising dinner of perogies and sausages, served by Langley RCMP officers and firefighters in full dress uniform. Bell came up with the idea, jointly with Veronica Cave of Veronica’s Gourmet Pereogies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Year in Review: Langley opened homes, wallets for Ukrainian refugees

Trail cameras were used to help monitor the movement of Tempest, a wolf at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (BC Trappers Association)
Year in Review: Wolves escape after vandals cut through zoo enclosure fence

The Ministry of Transportation filled one big pothole on Highway One in Langley on Wednesday Dec. 28, only for more to appear by Thursday, Dec. 29. This one was causing some drivers to veer out of the way near 232nd Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Drivers be aware – potholes popping up on Highway One in Langley

Forward Cameron Schmidt from Prince George, seen here in action at a Vancouver Giants pre-season game, is one of six G-Men draft picks who will be playing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Vancouver Giants)
Six Giant draft picks to play for three provinces at Winter Games