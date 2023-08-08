Police officers in camouflage stood down after an incident in the 5700 block of 244th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, which began at 11 a.m. and ended at around 5 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Police surround Langley home for six hours

Incident began as a reported assault in North Otter area

Langley RCMP were on scene for several hours Tuesday in the 5700 block of 244th Street, closing off the area to traffic.

Just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 8, the RCMP received a report of an assault in that area.

“Officers responded to the area locating the caller and several witnesses. Officers remain on scene investigating and are currently attempting to speak with the suspect,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk. “There is no ongoing threat to public safety, however, due to the nature of the complaint, we are looking to speak with the suspect quickly and safely.”

Police were advising people to detour around the street, in a subdivision in the North Otter area.

The incident appeared to be wrapping up at around 5 p.m.

About half an hour before that, two loud bangs were heard in the area.

Several police officers in camouflage gear were present, as was a Transit Police officer.

Police have not yet released whether there were any results of injuries as a result of the incident.

