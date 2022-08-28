Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

At least seven Langley RCMP vehicles were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove at 8750 204 St. around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Officers cordoned off the parking lot, and one man could be seen in police custody, in handcuffs.
In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the RCMP said there was no threat to the public, and described it as a “non-incident.”
They did not provide further details.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: RCMP, ERT in standoff at Langley home
READ ALSO: Drugs, knife found in secret compartment after Langley RCMP traffic stop
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.