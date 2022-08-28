Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Sunday afternoon event described as ‘non-incident’ by Langley RCMP

At least seven Langley RCMP vehicles were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove at 8750 204 St. around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Officers cordoned off the parking lot, and one man could be seen in police custody, in handcuffs.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the RCMP said there was no threat to the public, and described it as a “non-incident.”

They did not provide further details.

LangleyRCMP

