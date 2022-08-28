Police swarm Walnut Grove hotel, cordon off parking lot

Sunday afternoon event described as ‘non-incident’ by Langley RCMP

Multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

At least seven Langley RCMP vehicles were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove at 8750 204 St. around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Officers cordoned off the parking lot, and one man could be seen in police custody, in handcuffs.

One man was observed in handcuffs after multiple police units were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Walnut Grove around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the RCMP said there was no threat to the public, and described it as a “non-incident.”

They did not provide further details.

