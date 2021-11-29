xx

Police take down ‘open air’ drug market in Langley City

Was ‘specifically targeting our community’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people’

A Langley woman has been arrested for allegedly running an outdoor illicit drug market at Innes Corner Park in Langley City.

In response to a fentanyl overdose death in Langley and concerns raised about suspicious behaviour in the area, the Langley RCMP drug section conducted an investigation to identify individuals responsible for trafficking fentanyl.

On Nov. 24, a female Langley resident in her 50’s was arrested for operating what police described as an “open air drug market.”

Police said she was operating “an outdoor distribution point” equipped with bulk amounts of what is believed to be fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine along with a weigh station for the drugs.

“The drug market was specifically targeting our community’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“It was operating with complete disregard for the health and safety of those suffering with addiction as well as for those citizens operating lawful businesses in the area.”

Staff Sgt. Loi Ly, Langley RCMP investigative services commander, said the “investigation and subsequent arrest is yet another example of the [drug section] team’s continued hard work, commitment to public safety and investigative services responsiveness to community concerns,.”

