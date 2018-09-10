Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

A suspect has reportedly been charged in the case of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl who was killed more than one year ago.

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

Court records indicate Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, faces one murder charge for an offence that took place in Burnaby on the date of Marrisa’s death.

Ali is being held in custody and is expected to make his next court appearance in Vancouver on Sept. 14.

Investigators are set to announce “significant developments” on Monday morning.

Police last updated the public on the first anniversary of Shen’s death.

READ MORE: One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Despite receiving more than 200 tips, speaking to 600 people and reviewing more than 1,000 hours of video, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time that police still had no suspects.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Just Posted

A Library Champion’s story

Program for newcomers at Muriel Arnason Library in Langley helps adjustment to new life in Canada

Giants finish exhibition play with three losses at home in Langley

His team struggled in pre-season play back home, but defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored for the Canucks.

tbird receives infusion of provincial loot in aid of marketing

Thunderbird Show Park gets $200,000 from the province to help promote the Nations and World Cups.

PHOTOS: Playground used to host Langley’s first all-candidates meeting

Township council candidates spoke in the rain at a neighbourhood gathering in Willoughby Sunday.

VIDEO: A song about worm germs gets little kids cavorting at Langley Community Music School

Free concert by Chris Hamilton part of Fall Community Day Open House at Langley institution

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Most Read