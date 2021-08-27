Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Mounties found a drug lab while helping evacuate homes near the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 21

A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)

While helping evacuate residents in the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire last week, the West Kelowna RCMP stumbled upon an illegal drug lab.

On Aug. 21, Mounties were working alongside a B.C. Conservation Service officer doing tactical evacuations for homes in the area of MacKinnon Road. The conservation officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the houses.

Police launched an investigation and on Aug. 24, executed a search warrant on the home.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon. “Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Service.”

The RCMP’s investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control at 930 hectares. The blaze is suspected to be human-caused and will be investigated.

