A police vehicle crashed into a concrete wall at George Ferguson Way and McCallum Road early Monday morning (July 18). The two officers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Police vehicle crashes in Abbotsford on way to shots-fired call

Two officers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Two officers were sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they responded to a call Monday morning (July 18) of shots being fired in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said a call came in at 4:37 a.m. about shots being fire in the 34700 block of Townshipline Road.

He said, while en route, a patrol vehicle lost control in the 36000 block of George Ferguson Way, hit a power pole and then crashed into a concrete wall.

The two officers who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital and should be released later Monday, Walker said. He said no civilians were involved in the collision.

George Ferguson between McCallum Road and Pauline Street is closed in both directions.

Walker said once police arrived at the shots-fired call, they determined that a home invasion had occurred at a marijuana grow operation. No victims have been located, he said.

The APD major crime unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or who has or dashcam footage is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


