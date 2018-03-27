Police warn of scam phone calls involving ‘alarm company’

Abbotsford woman asked to provide system’s passcode

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is warning the public about scam phone calls from someone purporting to be with an alarm company.

Sgt. Judy Bird said a man reported that earlier this week his 90-year-old mother had received a call from a man with a strong accent saying he was with her alarm company. He said there was a problem with her alarm and he required her passcode.

The woman immediately recognized this as a scam and hung up. But Bird said others could be more vulnerable and succumb to such measures.

If they provide their passcode, it will likely be sold and then used by someone to gain entry to their home, Bird said.

She advised that personal information not be shared with any caller whose validity is in question.

Bird encouraged that anyone receiving such a call, or experiencing other suspicious activity, call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.

