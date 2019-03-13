IIO BC head office, located in Surrey, B.C. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C. photo)

Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell

He had been arrested the night before after he was found intoxicated in public

B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified after a man was found unresponsive in a Kamloops holding cell.

Mounties said Wednesday the man was discovered in his cell just before 6 a.m. and later pronounced dead.

He had been arrested at 9:30 p.m. the night before, according to police, after they received complaints from a downtown business about a man had previously been ordered not to visit.

Officers had found him in a nearby parking lot, apparently intoxicated. He was arrested and placed in a Kamloops RCMP holding cell with the intention of being released once he was able to care for himself.

The Independent Investigations Office probes police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley City budget and tax increase approved
Next story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Langley City budget and tax increase approved

The council voted for a 6.98 per cent property tax increase

Tandem parking cut but not eliminated for Langley townhouses

Council has been debating whether tandem parking affects neighbourhood parking

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

UPDATE: Community comes together to support critically sick child at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

B.C. housing minister rejects city’s plan for Maple Ridge homeless encampment

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Most Read