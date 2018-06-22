Police watchdog forwards report to Crown in Burnaby fatal shooting

RCMP were responding to an alleged robbery in 2015

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending charges be considered after a fatal police-involved shooting in Burnaby.

Two RCMP officers were on patrol when they came across what appeared to be a robbery in progress at the 7-11 near Canada Way and Edmonds on March 1, 2015, the Independent Investigation Office said Friday.

Police said at the time that officers attempted to arrest two men, and during that interaction, shots were fired. The two men fledin a vehicle, which was located after it crashed near Canada Way and Rosewood Avenue.

One of the men was shot and taken to hospital. The other was taken into custody without incident.

It’s now up to Crown counsel to consider whether to charge the officers involved.

