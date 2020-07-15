Police watchdog investigating after Abbotsford man seriously injured during arrest

Abbotsford police used ‘less lethal firearm’ and dog in arrest of man believed to have gun

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in late June after Abbotsford police officers shot him with a “less lethal firearm” and deployed a police dog.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the evening of June 28. Officers were called to a report of a man with a gun at a home in the 2000 block of West Railway Street, the APD told the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) – the public body tasked with probing police incidents in which someone is seriously hurt.

According to a release from the IIO: “Upon arrival, officers contained the area and engaged with the man. During the interaction, a less lethal firearm and police service dog were deployed, and the man was taken into custody.”

The IIO says the man was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained “serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The incident came a little more than a month after a second arrest that resulted in the IIO’s involvement. Police had injured a man during a takedown on May 21. The IIO were called into investigate, but in late June declared that it was dropping the matter because he did not suffer “serious harm.” The IIO only investigates incidents resulting in serious harm or death, regardless of wrongdoing. Other complaints or cases of potential wrongdoing are handled by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC).

RELATED: Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

