Independent Investigations Office of B.C., based in Whalley. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Police watchdog investigating after man dies in Surrey RCMP cell

This is the third time this month that the IIO has been tasked with investigating a death involving the Surrey RCMP

A police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Surrey RCMP’s lockup on Saturday afternoon.

The BC RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) after officers noticed a man who had been arrested the day prior – on April 15, related to a domestic assault investigation – was unresponsive.

“During regular checks of prisoners throughout the night, the man was responsive, but during a check in the afternoon of April 16, officers noticed that the man had become unresponsive,” a BC RCMP press release issued Monday stated.

Police say officers and a nurse working in the cell block immediately provided First Aid and Emergency Health Services were called, with paramedics continuing to provide medical attention until he was pronounced deceased.

The IIO BC is investigating whether police actions contributed to the man’s death.

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: Two fatal police shootings in Surrey in 7 days a cause for concern

This is the third time this month that the IIO has been tasked with investigating a death involving the Surrey RCMP.


