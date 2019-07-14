(Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating after man killed in fall from window in Vancouver

Distraught man had been throwing items from ninth storey apartment

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after officers responded to a call that ended with a man falling to his death from an ninth storey apartment unit in Vancouver’s West End.

Vancouver police said the responded to several calls of TVs, bicycles and other large items thrown out of an apartment window Bidwell Street near Haro Street.

Police went into the apartment and saw a man who appeared distraught. He fell from the window and died as a result.

The Independent Investigations Office is now looking into the case.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash
Next story
Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Just Posted

LETTER: Save buildings with real historical value in Fort Langley

One suggests demolishing dilapidated structures not worth saving, focusing instead on Bedford House

VIDEO: Critter Care open house

Otters and raccoons and fawns and more on view at animal rescue facility

VIDEO: Good, wet, fun at annual legendary water fight in Langley City

Battle between firefighters and pool patrons an annual tradition

VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Police cordon off scene

VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Incident took place Friday afternoon on Bates Road

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Police watchdog investigating after man killed in fall from window in Vancouver

Distraught man had been throwing items from ninth storey apartment

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Most Read