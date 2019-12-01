A Coquitlam RCMP car was hit in an intersection on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Mayor Richard Stewart/Facebook)

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

Mounties are investigating after a collision between a police car with lights and sirens on and another vehicle in a Coquitlam intersection.

According to RCMP, the crash took place just before 6 p.m. as a Coquitlam Mountie was responding, with lights and sirens on, to an incident. The Mountie drove through the Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street and collided with another car. Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash.

Mountie said no one was seriously injured.

Police said there is no evidence of impaired or distracted driving. The Independent Office of Investigations, which investigates police-involved incidents in B.C., is investigating.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who may have seen the collision occur is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Bauldry.

