Police closed Highway 1 in Valleyview, Kamloops on May 18, 2019 while they gathered evidence at the scene of the crash. (Allan Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

  • May. 20, 2019 11:10 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

The province’s civilian oversight agency of police is investigating as a result of a motorcycle crash in Kamloops on Saturday night.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. said it has been notified of the police-involved incident.

The IIO said Kamloops RCMP reported that on Saturday at 8:42 p.m., a Kamloops Mountie saw a motorcycle travelling westbound on Highway 1 in Valleyview at a high rate of speed. The IIO said the officer pulled over the male motorcycle rider.

“It was reported that as the officer exited his vehicle, the male drove off,” the IIO said in a release. “Shortly after, it was reported that the male’s motorcycle hit a centre median and went into oncoming traffic, eastbound on Highway.”

The motorcyclist crashed on the highway, near Comazzetto Road.

ALSO READ: IIO deployed to early-morning motorcycle crash in Hope

Kamloops firefighters and paramedics responded and tended to the driver, who was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries. Police traffic analysts shut down the stretch of highway for about six hours until they finished conducting measurements and taking photos at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is currently investigating two other Kamloops RCMP cases: the March 13 death in police cells of a man arrested the day before for creating a disturbance at a downtown business and the Dec. 8, 2018, collision in Westsyde between a pickup truck and an unmarked police vehicle.

The March 13 incident concerned an apparently intoxicated man remaining at a business on March 12 after he was asked to leave. Kamloops Mounties arrived and found the man in a nearby parking lot, where he was arrested under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act and taken to RCMP cells, to be released when he was able to care for himself. However, the man was found unresponsive in his cell at just before 6 a.m. on March 13 and was eventually pronounced deceased.

The Dec. 8, 2018, incident involved a collision at Westsyde Road and Grasslands Boulevard at 12:30 a.m., with the driver of the pickup truck being injured.

The IIO has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing in two cases. Police were found to have committed no wrongdoing in connection to the Sept. 14, 2018, death of Eugene Marcano. The 36-year-old was shot and killed after opening fire on officers in a remote area of Rose Hill.

The Kamloops detachment was also cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the Oct. 20 hit and run death of 48-year-old Frank McDermott. He was struck and killed on Seymour Street downtown, 5.5 hours after being released from RCMP cells. Nine hours before his release, McDermott had been arrested on an alcohol-related matter.

Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian retaliatory tariffs lifted as U.S. kills steel aluminum penalties
Next story
Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Going above and beyond: PFG Glass

How a small Langley company pulled off a pivot to become the biggest in Western Canada

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Most Read